Larry Wayne Logan, 84, Bethany, died Monday, March 25, 2024, at a Stanberry nursing home.

He was born November 27, 1939, in Nodaway County, to Wayne and Marjorie Merritt Logan. He was a graduate of Skidmore High School.

On June 17, 1961, he married Judy Davison in Oregon, MO.

Mr. Logan worked as an agricultural manager.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday, March 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday at the funeral home.

