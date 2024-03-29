Darlene Mann Nelson, 99, Maryville, died Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Parkdale Manor.

She was born September 10, 1924, in Barnard, to Harry R. and Anna M. Fuller Schmitt.

She was a 1942 graduate of Barnard High School.

She married Lester E. Mann, a member of the United States Air Force, later reported missing in action in World War II, while serving in the ETO. On May 1, 1946, she married Virgil Nelson in Troy, KS. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Nelson was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Maryville Women’s Bowling Association for over 50 years. She was a member of the Maryville Women’s Hall of Fame, and won the National Women’s Tournament in Tucson, AZ, in 1995.

Mrs. Nelson’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.