Carolyn C. Henry, 88, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, March 25 at Primrose Retirement Community, Kansas City.

She was born on December 2, 1935, in Johnson County NE, to Arthur and Anna Deubler Schacht. She was a graduate of Tecumseh High School, Tecumseh, NE. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Peru State College, NE, in 1958 and a master’s degree in education with certification in school administration from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1972.

On August 3, 1958, she married Robert M. Henry at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Osage, near Cook, NE.

Mrs. Henry was a public-school teacher, retiring in 1995 from the Maryville School District where she taught for 22 years at Washington Middle School. In addition, she previously held teaching positions in rural Johnson County; Cook; Auburn, NE; Lexington, KY; and Lawrence, KS.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville, where she served as an organist. For more than 20 years, she accompanied high school students participating in vocal and instrumental performances. In addition, she served on the board of trustees of the Maryville Public Library. She was also a member of PEO Chapter HT.

Mrs. Henry’s body has been cremated. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or to the Maryville Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.