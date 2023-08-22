By Kathryn Rice

Phillip and Genine Lance, Graham, are the grand marshals for the 2023 “Backroads and Bonfires” Graham Street Fair parade to be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 26.

Phillip has lived in the Graham area all of his life except for his time in the US Army. Genine grew up in Tarkio. She met Phillip when the couple worked at Energizer and they were married in 1977. The couple has lived on the same block in Graham but in three different houses.

The couple has three children, Kara, Scott and Lisa, one who lives in Graham and two who reside in Maryville. The couple has seven grandchildren.

Phillip served as a member of the Graham City Council for eight or more years and served as mayor for two terms. He was involved with Community Betterment and was treasurer of the Graham Street Fair for over 30 years.

“This is quite an honor,” Phillip said of being named grand marshal. “The fair has been going on since I was a little kid.”

He is following a family tradition of serving as grand marshal, his mother, Mildred in 1997 and sister-in-law Anna Lee Lance in 2020.

“Riding through the parade is always the big thing on Saturday,” Phillip said.

Although he enjoys watching the bathtub races, he’s never participated. He also looks at the entries at the car show.

“I’ve always enjoyed the parade, the crafts and fancy work,” Genine said. “I usually have something to put in. One year, I got the grand prize for a quilt I put in.”

She is still working on something which she may put in this year’s show.

Genine has helped with the pet show.

The couple agreed there’s always good food. They singled out the Methodist Church lunch with all of the homemade food.

“I like the small town atmosphere,” Genine said. “It’s quiet and peaceful, everyone knows everybody. It has a very nice school for our grandkids to attend.”

The couple has had a grandchild in the baby show “for a lot of years.” This year a grandson is competing in the little Mr. contest.

A highlight for them is how the street fair ends with the fireworks show. The fireworks are shot off close to their house.

“We set up lawn chairs and family gathers in the backyard to watch the show,” Phillip said.

“Graham is the iron kettle town,” Phillip said. “A lot of people have iron kettles with flowers in them.”

It is a symbol of the town. There is one by the community building. The Lances have two of them where they plant flowers each year.

“Graham is a tight-knit community,” said Phillip, “which works together well to put on the street fair.