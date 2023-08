Nodaway County residents may utilize the following facilities for cooling stations:

Senior Center 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maryville Public Library 9 a.m. -6 p.m

Laura Street Baptist Church 9 am – 5 pm M-F (please use office entrance facing Jenkins St.)

United Methodist Church 8:30 am – 4:30 pm M/TH; 8:30 am – 6 pm Tue; 8:30 am – 7 pm Wed (dinner served at 5:15)