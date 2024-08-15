Ladies Night at Mozingo Lake Golf Course is nearing the end of their summer play.

They will meet on August 13 and 20 from 5 to 9 pm. Each week costs $16 for nine holes of golf and cart, with different hole prizes, social events and fun. Social hour begins at 5 pm with snacks, and is followed by a 6 pm tee time.

Under the scramble format, each team consists of a certain number of players. On each hole, each team member drives and the best drive is selected by the team, and then each team member plays the second shot, and the best shot of those is selected. The process is repeated until the hole is completed. The league also used playing the ball up rules, or improving your lie everywhere.

For information on the remaining nights, contact Kyle Easter at 660.562.3864, or at keaster@maryville.org.