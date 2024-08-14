The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments during the month of July.

Mozingo Recreation and Golf, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 8

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There were no thermometers in the fridge unit, and no food thermometers for checking temps on food.

NWMSU Concessions, 800 University Drive, Maryville

Inspection date: July 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage in the Lankin Gym concessions and the SW stand, but that was corrected. There was a box of food trays on the floor in the NE stand. In the NW stand, the power was off in a chest freezer with ice cream in it. The freezer is no longer in use and will be removed. Some grease staining was found on the wall in the SW stand by the funnel cake fryers, which had no hood or fire suppression. This will be addressed before operation. A tub of flour was not labeled, and bun warmers were temporarily housed on the floor in the SW stand. There was also no anti-siphon device on the hose by the water heater.

Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 10

Criticals: The grill was dirty, but that was corrected. An unlabeled spray bottle was also corrected.

Non-criticals: The vent hood was dirty, and the upright freezer had a missing handle and a torn door gasket. Some bottle water, cups and straws were being stored on the floor in the basement. There was also wall splatter by the trash can in the kitchen, and lots of stains on the dining area carpet. The basement floor and carpet was dirty, and the basement ceiling was in disrepair.

Fun Time Shows, 10618 US Hwy 160, Fairdealing, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Today’s Civic Women, PO Box 104, Maryville, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Host Lions, Maryville, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Water and drink cups were being stored on concrete.

Truckers Delight, 2215 SW Ford Road, Gower, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Rusty Bucket Ice Cream, Grant City, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kool Kats, 811 South Main, Maryville, Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Clear Creek Grill and Bar, 103 North Depot Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 15

Criticals: Some food was not held at 41 degrees or below, but that was corrected on site. The dishwasher was not dispensing enough sanitizer, but that was also corrected on site. There were also unlabeled spray bottles.

Non-criticals: The walk-in cooler had peeling paint and a dirty floor.

Tuck Point Bar and Grill, 121 South Main, Ravenwood, medium priority

Inspection date: July 16

Criticals: Food in the salad bar was not held at 41 degrees or below, but that was corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Some boxes and crates of food were stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. There were also bad door gaskets on the two door fridge.

Angie Cake, 421 4th Street, Barnard, low priority

Inspection date: July 18

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The hot side handle was missing on the kitchen handsink. There were also several missing and stained ceiling tiles.

B&G Catering, 203 East Bishop, Ravenwood, low priority

Inspection date: July 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The fridge has a broken and missing door.

Finish Line, 620 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 22

Criticals: The handsink was being used to hold cans.

Non-criticals: The ice bagged on site was not labeled with store name or address. A box of chips was stored on the floor, and the beer cave door had bad gaskets. Some mildew was on the ceiling of the beer cave door.

Fast Zone, 10063 St. Hwy 148, Hopkins, low priority

Inspection date: July 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Some mildew was in the bottom of the reach-in coolers, and dead flies were in the light covers. There was also no handwashing signage, but that was corrected.

Cajun Country, 18360 St. Rt DD, St. Joseph, low priority

Inspection date: July 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

KFC, 1622 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The trash dumpster lids were open.

Rick’s Country Store, 301 South 1st, Hopkins, low priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Trexmart, 10043 US Hwy 71, Clearmont, medium priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The ice bagged on site did not have a store name or address. Several boxes of food items were stored on the floor of the walk-in.

Goff Grocery, 119 West Main, Burlington Jct, low priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kris and Kates, 119 West 4th, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 29

Criticals: A can opener was dirty.

Non-criticals: The drink cups and cones were stored on the floor of the restroom. One of the warmers had a missing door, and the microwave was dirty. The back counter top was damaged and worn, and the restroom door was not self closing.

Casey’s, 1520 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 30

Criticals: The spray wand at the three bay sink could hang below the rim of the sink, but there was no air gap.

Non-criticals: Some frost buildup was found in the kitchen walk-in freezer. The vent hood needs to be cleaned, and the kitchen ceiling and HVAC vent were stained. There were also some stained ceiling tiles in the backroom.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The air vents to the pizza oven hood were dirty and need to be cleaned. An ice scoop handle was held in the ice bin. There were also broken light covers in the men’s restroom.

Jimmy John’s, 1005 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: One box of cups was being stored on the floor of the storeroom. An ice scoop was being stored on top of the ice maker. There were no thermometers in some of the fridge units. There were also missing light covers in the backroom.