Kenneth McMichael, 88, Barnard, died Saturday, October 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born on June 9, 1935 in Cumberland, IA to Frank and Esther Kirchner McMichael.

He was a graduate of Albany High School in 1953 and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1955 to 1957. Mr. McMichael was a lifelong farmer and had worked for Federal-Mogul.

He married Loree Ruth Sowards on November 27, 1965 in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on December 29, 2000. He was also preceded by his parents, daughter-in-law, Vena McMichael; infant sister, Karolyn Kaye McMichael and sister and brother-in-law, Ruby (Richard) Phillips.

Survivors include his son, Ron McMichael, Barnard; daughter, Diana Johnson, Nevada; former wife, Helen Auten; two grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Woolery, Colorado Springs, CO and Erik Dierenfeldt, Parkville.

The family gathered with friends on Wednesday, October 11 at Price Funeral Home. Mr. McMichael will be cremated following the visitation.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.