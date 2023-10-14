William Ray Espey, 92, Warrensburg, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

He was born November 21, 1930 to Chester Harrison Espey and Edna May Gray Espey in Nodaway County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Durward and Bob, and sisters, Mina and Beverly, in addition to an infant brother and infant sister, and daughter in law Debbie Espey.

Surviving is his wife, Beverly Williams Espey to whom he had been married to for 69 years.

Mr. Espey is also survived by his daughter, April Espey Updike (JD) and son, Timothy Ray Espey (Amy); grandchildren, Emily (Aaron), Elizabeth, Rebecca, Chris, Tysa, Taylor, Molly, Sam, Magnolia, Wyatt, Makayla and Macie; great granddaughters, Ariana and another, Kate, is due to arrive in November.

He grew up in Nodaway County, where he attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Maryville High School. Later he graduated from Northwest State University and Lincoln Bible Institute.

He was a minister of the gospel and a schoolteacher on both the secondary and college level. He taught electronics, electricity, physics and various upper math classes.

He met his wife in Bible college and together they started two Christian Churches in the Kansas City area.

A celebration of life will be held at Northside Christian Church, 500 N Ridgeview Drive, Warrensburg, October 14. Visitation is at noon and the service will begin at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Show Me Christian Youth Home in Lamonte or to Northside Christian Church.