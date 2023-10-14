Billy Eugene “Bill” Hall, 87, Ravenwood and formerly of Maryville, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

Mr. Hall has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial with full military rites will be at 10 am, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Isadora Cemetery, Isadora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Co, c/o Kay Rowen, 12430 Dane Ave, Sheridan, MO, 64486.