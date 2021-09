Katie Stafford Bellin, 70, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

She was born in 1951 in Maryville, to William Stafford and Ruth Potter Stafford.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.