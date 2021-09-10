Mary Eulalia Archer Luke, 93, Maryville, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

She was born December 17, 1927, in Conception, to Edward F. and Agnes C. Schieber Archer.

On May 6, 1947, she married Gerald E. “Dutch” Luke at Conception Abbey. He preceded her in death February 27, 2019.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, September 8 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., or a charity of your choice.

