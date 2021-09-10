Faye Austin, 91, Rockaway Beach, formally of Maryville, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 11, 1930, in Gentry County to Herbert Brown and Verdie Jane Lykins Brown. She had lived in Maryville for 63 years and Rockaway Beach for the past 28 years.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, September 6 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.