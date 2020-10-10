Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during the month of September.

Chris Cakes, 29242 Jade Rd., Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on September 2.

Critical: Cold food not held at 41 degrees or less.

Non-Critical: None.

Sale Barn Cafe, 22783 US Highway 136, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on September 2.

Critical: Evidence of insects or rodents.

Non-Critical: Restroom doors not self closing.

Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 2 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on September 4.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage on guest area’s handsink, not all refrigeration units have thermometers.

Planet Sub, 217 West Fourth Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on September 4.

Critical: Wiping cloth sanitizer concentration too weak, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at handsink, corrected on site; No thermometer in walk-in cooler, corrected on site.

Señor Burrito LLC, 121 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on September 4.

Critical: Cold food not held at 41 degrees or less.

Non-Critical: Dead bugs/roaches along walls of restrooms, under kitchen shelving and fly paper with flies handing from ceiling a foot from cook stove, no recent pest control application, unlabeled spray bottle, thermometer in reach in refrigerator in kitchen is broken, prep table refrigerator section is dirty, ceiling tile coming down in women’s restroom, stained in men’s restroom, floors dirty, walls dirty by booths, paint peeling on walls by tables, mop board coming off wall by booth and under three-bay sink, ceilings dirty which are worse by vents and in kitchen.

Follow up inspection on September 18

Critical: Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or less, dead bugs still noted along walls however pest control company is not contracted.

Non-Critical: Ceiling tiles coming down in women’s restroom, stained in men’s restroom, restroom floors dirty, peeling paint on walls, mop board loose under three-bay sink.

Northeast Nodaway School, 126 South High School Ave., high priority

Routine inspection on September 10.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Peeling paint on ceiling by ceiling fan

Kiss My Grits, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection on September 11.

Critical: Imroperly labeled poisonous or toxic items.

Non-Critical: Food protected from contamination by being stored off floor, improper use storage of utensils, no paper towels at kitchen handsink

West Nodaway R-I School, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on September 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Broken thermometer in milk cooler, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer,

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on September 15.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection on September 15.

Critical: Spray wand below rim of sink in washroom.

Non-Critical: No handsink at washroom sink and student serving sink, door seal is bad on four-door reach in refrigerator.

South Nodaway R-V, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection on September 16.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Wall cabinet shelving unfinished, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School, 318 South Taylor Street, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection on September 17.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No hair restraints.

Good Time Charlie’s, 103 South Walnut, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection on September 17.

Critical: Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong; unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Loin stored on top of tortillas, not beard restraint for cook.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on September 17.

Critical: Sanitizer in three-bay wash, rinse and sanitize is too weak, handsink used for other purposes, unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Damaged floor tiles throughout kitchen and damaged mop board by walk-in cooler door.

Casey’s General Store, 1520 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on September 18.

Critical: Pizza prep/refrigeration temps too warm, unlabeled spray bottle, both corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Box of plastic cups and lids on floor in dry storage room, some hot and cold holding units missing thermometers.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on September 21.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Hinged containers stored on floor, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, both corrected on site.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on September 22.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Mop board loose and missing by three-bay sink and near mop sink, uncovered trash can in restroom.

The Ministry Center, 971 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on September 22.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

North Nodaway R-VI School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection on September 24.

Critical: Employee not washing hands properly, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: A couple of stained ceiling tiles above ware washing area; unauthorized people in food prep area.

North Nodaway R-VI, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection on September 25.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn Ave., Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on September 29.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on September 30.

Critical: Unlabeled bottle of bleach, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Could not locate thermometers.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on September 30.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Boxes of cutlery stored on floor, trash can in restroom not covered.