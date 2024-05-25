Ellen Suzanne Sloan Rasmussen, 76, Burlington Jct, died Thursday, May 16, 2024.

She was born in Elmo to Joseph and Mildred Sloan. She was raised in Burlington Jct and was a graduate of West Nodaway High School Class of 1965. She graduated from the Gard Business School, St. Joseph.

After many years of farm life and raising her three girls, Mrs. Rasmussen worked in the lunchroom at West Nodaway High School for 14 years. She worked the last few years of her career for the Department of Family Services, until she retired in October 2013. In her retirement, she served as the manager for the Burlington Jct. Housing Corporation.

She was a lifelong member of the Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She served in leadership positions for both organizations on many occasions. When her girls were young, she was a Girl Scout troop leader and Junior Auxiliary leader.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, May 25 at the Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church. Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, May 24 at Walker-Merrick-Billing Funeral Chapel, Clarinda, IA. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. A luncheon with fellowship will take place after the burial at the BJ American Legion.

Memorials may be made to No Hunger Summer Initiative, BJ United Methodist Church, or the BJ American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Online condolences may be left at walkermerrickwolfe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel.