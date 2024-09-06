Karen Jean Giesken, 62, Parnell, died Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born August 29, 1962, in Maryville, to Forest “Gene” and Betty Tibbetts Emery. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

In 1998, she married Fred Giesken.

Mrs. Giesken was the owner/operator of her own sanitation business in Maryville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 4 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial followed in the Parnell Cemetery, Parnell.

Memorials can be made to the New Nodaway Humane Shelter.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.