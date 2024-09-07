Maryville Market is downtown

The Maryville Market will be from 8 am to noon, Saturdays, September 7, 14, and 21 at Fourth and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Clearmont Poker Run raises funds for playground

The Clearmont Poker Run will begin with registration at 12:30 pm and start at 1:30 pm, Saturday, September 7 at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Clearmont. All highway licensed vehicles welcome to the rain or shine event. Proceeds go toward a new playground structure.

A “Nacho Average Fundraiser” will be a freewill donation taco/nacho bar with all the fixings from 4 to 7 pm, Saturday, September 7 at the Little Red School House, Clearmont. All the proceeds go toward the new playground structure. Both events are sponsored by the Clearmont Community Club.

Eagles fund raise with dinner

The Maryville Bearcat Aerie #3669 Eagles will host a supper from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, September 7 at the Aerie located south of Maryville on Highway 71. The menu is pork loin, meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, carrots, salad, roll, dessert and coffee of tea.

A donation of at least $20 is requested with the proceeds going to various charities.

BBBS sponsors Glow Foam 5K

Big Brothers Big Sisters is holding a 5K Glow Foam Run and Walk at 7 pm, Saturday, September 7 which starts at Mosaic Medical Center parking lot. There is a two miles shorter course. Register at glowforkidssake.org or contact 660.562.7981.

Tri-State Ford to offer test drives for #SingingSpoofhounds

Tri-State Ford, Maryville, will offer a fundraising test-drive event from 8 am to Noon on Saturday, September 7 to support vocal music at Maryville High School.

All licensed drivers, 18 years old with valid insurance, are invited to come to the high school and drive one of Tri-State’s lineup of cars, trucks, and SUVs. For every test drive, the MHS #SingingSpoofounds will receive a $20 donation from the Drive 4UR School event. Participants may pre-register online at d4ur.com/#/pre/Q6B46 or on site the day of the event.

Vanessa Parsons, director of vocal music at MHS, hopes the community will support the event on Saturday.

“We are so appreciative of the team at Tri-State Ford for offering the Drive 4UR School fundraiser. This will be a really fun event, so we encourage everyone to come out, check out some awesome Ford vehicles, and help us raise some money for the year. There’s no cost to participate, drivers just need to fill out a survey after their test drive and our #SingingSpoofhounds will receive a donation” Parsons said.