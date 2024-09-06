Ernie Schabert “Shep,” “Uncle Jr.,” 91, died Sunday, September 1, 2024, at a King City health care center.

He was born June 17, 1933, to Ernest and Kate Schabert. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951.

In 1952, he joined the Navy and served on the destroyer McDermott. After being discharged from the Navy, he moved to Kansas City where he worked for the railroad. Eventually he moved to Oregon and then finally to San Francisco, CA, where he was an electrical mechanic for United Airlines.

He was an over 50-year member of the Tri-C American Legion Post 464.

He met his companion Lucy Oleson in San Francisco and eventually they retired together to Reno, NV. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Schabert’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at sea by the Navy.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberson Funeral Home.