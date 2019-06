Kameron Ty Wallace, 17, Stanberry, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, near Gentry.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 8 at the Stanberry Football Field, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial was in the Enyart Cemetery, Gentry.

Memorials may be made to the Kameron Wallace Memorial Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.