Pauline Hoyt, 100, Burlington Jct., died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Funeral celebration of life services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, June 15 at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. There will be no visitation prior to services. Interment will be held at the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman.

Memorials may be directed to the Quitman Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.