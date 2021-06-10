Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/3/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Invoices to WalMart, Gray Oil, John Deere, Oden Enterprises, and American Port a Pot for road and bridge.

Requisitions: Road and bridge Gray Oil, Allen Ready Mix. Taylor Concrete; Prosecuting attorney, Karpel Solutions; liquor licenses for Pagliais Pizza and A&G.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of liability insurance from Loch Sand & Construction, MoDOT meeting notes for Highway 71 and Icon improvements; MAC newsletter; investment report; sales tax for motor fuel, vehicle sales, use and sales.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Burns continued to make updates to the CART road lists.

Sheriff Strong discussed personnel issues.

A request for softmatch funds was drafted by Snyder & Associates to MoDOT, in the amount of $95,755.28 for the completion of bridge #0222000. Commissioner Walker signed the request.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Burns and Walk along with Ed Walker inspected road #5 in Lincoln Township. A gathering was held on road #457 in Jackson Township with the media, landowners and the commission to premier new road construction. Also inspected was road #681 in Jackson Township and bridge # 988 in Washington Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/10/2021.