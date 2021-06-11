BJ AL features breaded tenderloins at supper

The Burlington Jct. American Legion is hosting a supper from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, June 11 at the American Legion Post. Sponsored by the Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary, the menu features breaded tenderloin sandwiches, potato wedges, dessert and drink. Curbside and carryout available, call ahead at 660.254.3544.

Children’s Business Fair is at Beal Park

The Maryville Public Library’s Children’s Business Fair will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, June 12. Young entrepreneurs will be displaying and selling their wares and services.

Vaccine clinic will be at Franklin Park

The New Nodaway Humane Society will be holding a vaccine clinic starting at 10 am, Saturday, June 12 at Franklin Park, Seventh and North Main Street, Maryville.

Individual vaccines, as well as full packages will be offered for dogs and cats. Also, available are free spay and neuter vouchers on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a limit of one voucher per household. Recipients must show proof of Nodaway County residency and if a dog living in the Maryville city limits, a city dog tag is required. Dog tags are purchasable at the event.

DAR to meet

The Nodaway Chapter of DAR will meet at 11:30 am, Saturday, June 12 at Pizza Ranch, Maryville, for a luncheon meeting. All members, prospective members and guests are invited.

Elmo holds fish fry

The Elmo Fish Fry will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, June 12 at the Elmo Community Building. Indoor seating and carryout is available. Social distancing is recommended. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. Cost is $9 for adults; children age 12 and under is $5. Funds raised go to community service project.

AL District to gather in Maryville

The American Legion Fourth District meeting will be at 1:30 pm, Sunday, June 13 at the James Edward Gray Post 100 American Legion home, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. A meal will be served.

Clarinda hosts Cowboy Church on the Square

The Clarinda Cowboy Church Band will welcome Sarah Davison and the High Road from Nashville, TN, Sunday, June 13 on the south side of the Courthouse in Clarinda, IA.

The Page County Cattlemen will be grilling at 5 pm. The music begins at 6:30.

A free will offering will be collected at this family event. Bring lawn chairs. No alcohol.

The rain location will be in Wibholm Hall at the fairgrounds.

Library to have storytime, other library programs

The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville has story time for ages birth to five at 9:45 am, Tuesday, June 15; and preschool story time for ages two to six at 9:45 am, Thursday, June 17.

The Lego Club for ages pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, begins at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, June 15. Sign up for the Summer Reading Program is underway. Open to all ages.

NCED adds Pop-up to schedule

Nodaway County Economic Development’s series of “Pop-Up Shops” at 408 North Market, Maryville, has added Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn open at 11 am, Thursday, June 17 while supplies last.

AL Post 100 features all you can eat fish, chicken

An “all-you-can-eat’ fish and chicken dinner with all of the fixings will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, June 19 at the American Legion Post 100, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Cost is $12, with children 11 and under, $5. All proceeds go to support veterans programs.