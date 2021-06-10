The Nodaway News Leader’s Eighth Annual Photo Contest will be closing the call for entries Friday, June 18.

“We would welcome last-minute entries so take that shot today,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner.

The entry submission deadline is 5 pm, Friday, June 18. The NNL is requesting an 8×10 photograph and a digital copy either on a USB drive or emailed to nnl@nodawaynews.com. Again this year, there are five categories: people, places, nature/animals, black & white and digital enhancement. There are two divisions for submission by age: 18 and older; 17 and younger. Each entrant is limited to one photo per category.

The NNL crew is reminding photographers that we are requesting photos not be digitally or otherwise enhanced or altered except for the digital enhancement category. Also, it is requested the prints not be matted or framed. Remember both a print copy and a digital copy of each submission is requested.

Prizes will be awarded. First place in each division and category will receive $20, with second and third places receiving certificates. The Nodaway News Leader Grand Prize Winner will receive $100.

Winners will be announced in the NNL’s annual Nodaway County Fair edition with the winning photographs to be displayed in the newspaper’s front window during the fair. All entrants grant NNL the right to use their photographs in future advertisements, displays, publications and social media.

For further contest rules and regulations, please consult nodawaynews.com, the paper’s Facebook page, photo contest print advertisements or by phone at 660.562.4747.