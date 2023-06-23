By Beverly Clinkingbeard

“In 1879, the prairie was a place of rapid change. The caravans of covered wagons were bringing people west to seek their fortunes. The railroads were connecting the bigger town and new towns were springing up along the new line.” Blanchard Pioneer

One of those new towns to spring up was Elmo. The rail line was known for years as “The Wabash” and ran from St. Louis to Omaha, NE with numerous stops in between. It was first proposed that a stop be located at Campbell Cut, that is two miles north of Highway C on Highway UU, but there was reluctance on the part of the landowners to sell for a town; after all, they settled the land to farm. The railroad and land promoters moved down the line and the new railroad town was Elmo, organized 1879.

The railroad was a boon to farmers as they now had a means of getting their crops and livestock to market. “The Elmo Centennial” documents the businesses and farms that formed the community of Elmo.

In the intervening years businesses, folks and farmers came and went, and Elmo, as do most small towns of today, struggle to stay alive as a community. The railroad that originally organized the birth of a town is no more, farms and machines are larger and the labor pool different.

The Elmo Betterment Committee felt it time to look to the future, and though times are quite different from the 1879 start of the community, people still need a means and place of participating as a community. Many on the committee have family roots that represent lineage to the first Elmo citizens.

Ideas were kicked around and using the former site of the Elmo School area they asked Clint Snodderley, a carpenter, to draw up plans for a community building. The committee applied for grants, citizens have offered their time and talents, enjoyed a gala that brought funding and fun, and along came COVID 19. The pandemic slowed things a bit but didn’t stop the project. The town and citizens of the area have worked hard, and the building is ready for insulation, sheetrock and a kitchen. A contribution of labor and funding is always welcome.

Though not completed, the building and site will host the town’s annual celebration of our nation’s birthday. Mark the date! Saturday, June 24 is Elmo’s Fourth of July celebration. The celebration starts at 7 am and throughout the day there are games for all ages, prizes, bouncy house for the children, food, a parade at 4 pm, and always a chance to visit with family and friends. At 6 pm, the Outlaw Creek band will entertain until dark, and then the grand finale of fireworks. They are always spectacular and never disappoint. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. To defer expenses, they will pass a hat to receive contributions.

A schedule of activities will be posted at various businesses and also published in the Nodaway News Leader. Visit Elmo on June 24. It’s a great way for a family to celebrate and give tribute to the United States of America’s birthday.