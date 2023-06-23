Oak Pointe is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce June Business of the Month. Located at 817 South Country Club Road, Oak Pointe provides outstanding care and support as an assisted living and memory care facility.

Nominated for its outstanding customer service and superb quality of care, its nomination reads, Oak Pointe, “takes great care of my parent.” It provides residents’ families with peace of mind that loved ones are provided the appropriate level of care in a warm, friendly environment rich with social opportunities.

The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.