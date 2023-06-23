Ann Simmons, 73, Creston, IA, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 16, 1949, in Peoria, IL, to Carl Raymond Pierpoint and Mary Alice Kurtz Pierpoint. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1967. She earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and a master’s degree from Viterbo College, La Crosse, WI.

She married Larry David Simmons in Maryville. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Simmons began teaching in Bedford, IA and later Rolfe for a short time. In 1980, she settled in Creston where she taught high school Spanish and English. She retired in 2009 but went back to substitute teaching at Creston High School for another 10 years.

She was a member of the Crest Baptist Church, Creston, their women’s Bible study, and the Delta Kappa Gamma Women’s Teachers Sorority.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, June 24 at the Crest Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Spindler officiating. The burial will be at Graceland Cemetery near Creston.

Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 1 to 2 pm, prior to service time.

Memorials may be made to the Crest Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at powersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Powers Funeral Home, Creston.