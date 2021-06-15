Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/8/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Invoices to Coenen Electric for Administration Center, Cintas and Praxair for road and bridge, liquor licenses for Something Country, The Q BBQ, Holtman Oil, Backyard Vine & Wine and Fast Zone LLC, Emery Convenience and Break Time.

Requisitions: Praxair for road and bridge, ICS Jail Supplies for sheriff, collector/treasurer for mileage.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: floodplain management, road and bridge equipment report.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.

Sheriff Strong discussed personnel issues.

A landowner reported a plugged tube on Road #228 in Independence Township. After an inspection of the road, a call was placed to the trustee and the landowner.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Commissioner Burns and Walk with Ed Walker inspected roads #83 and 84 in Atchison Township, bridge 287 in Union Township.

Geist Heating and Cooling was contacted for repairs to Courthouse air-conditioning.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/15/2021.