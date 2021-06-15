Discussion was held at the Hopkins City Council meeting, June 7, about the cost for demolition and cleanup of four buildings located at 315, 317, 319 and 323 East Barnard.

Chief Maintenance Operator Chris Bird had obtained a bid of $55,000 for trucking, equipment and labor costs only from Robert Findley, Burlington Jct. Findley stated he could have the site cleaned up before the Hopkins Picnic in August.

Bird had checked with DeMott Construction who could not start on the site before the Hopkins Picnic. Alderman Allan Thompson recommended Tim Watson, Bedford. Bird will contact. The council voted to leave the decision with Bird on who could complete the task the quickest.

The buildings belong to the American Legion, David Young for the late Eldon and Margaret Young, and Carla Hansen. The three entities will be billed for the costs involved.

The city has contacted Porter Trash Service for roll-offs. Bird is estimating a cost of $500 each and 10 rolloffs needed. Wood will be burned. Requests for the blocks have been made, with people paying for the cost of transportation. Bird wants a steel dumpster for the metal to be recycled.

Bird will do whatever he can to help to keep the costs down. The contractor who gets the bid will need to return the lot to a seedable condition.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, will not be able to start on the city streets until after the Hopkins Picnic. The company has brought rock to Hopkins for the project which will be in the way of the picnic activities.

Bird wants to explore repairing fewer streets with asphalt each year. He feels this will last longer than the chip and seal and be a longer term fix. This year the city repaired 21 blocks with rock which came out to $550 per block.

Liquor permits were approved for Rick Woldruff for Rick’s Country Shop and M&M Pub and Grub, LLC.

Bird wants the council to be aware of the problem with the control box at the water plant. He has been cobbling the wiring to keep it going. Bird contacted Haines Equipment, Olathe, KS, for the estimate of $16,000 for replacement. The control box can be upgraded to allow phone notification and the ability to shut-off the high service pumps over the phone for $6,000.

On May 28, the Hopkins Council met to discuss ordinance 440 on Dangerous or Substandard Building Ordinance. City Attorney Taryn Henry explained the steps to proceed and implement the ordinance.

Member duties of the board of code and appeals were explained and liability issues were discussed by Henry.

Roger Florea, Danny Titus, Allen Coleman, Mark Hoover and Colby Hayes were approved to serve on the board.

The council appointed Jim Wiederholt to the position of code enforcement officer and building inspector. A letter of understanding was signed by Wiederholt and Mayor Matt Wray.