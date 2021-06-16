Maryville Young Players will present “Lion King, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, June 19 to 20 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School. Actors from the Timon and Pumbaa casts learn choreography for the upcoming MYP production. They are under the direction of Vanessa Parsons, vocal music teacher for Maryville High School.

MYP is a special opportunity for students entering second through ninth grade. The musical theatre camp held in the early summer has camp participants run all parts of a Broadway show: acting, singing, dancing, building set and props, and running lights and sound.

The Timba cast will have performances at 7 pm, Friday, June 18, and 2 pm, Saturday, June 19. The Pumbaa cast’s performances will be at 7 pm, Saturday, June 19, and 2 pm, Sunday, June 20.

To buy tickets for the production go to showtix4u.com/events/22223. The link is available on the maryvilleyoungplayers.org website. All tickets are reserved and will cost $6 or $8 each.