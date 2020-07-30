South District Commissioner Bob Stiens called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/23/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Applebees and Bearcat Lanes.

Requisitions: sheriff to Hy-Vee, Graves Food and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; to Wilmes Tire for tires; prosecuting attorney to CIS, LLC for extra-hire; road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; CARES Act funds to Fastenal for equipment.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: press releases from county health and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on COVID-19; email from Heidi Carver, SEMA on federal disaster DR-4552 declaration; email from Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, re: softmatch submittal Bridge #012007, email from Nicholas Coil, Enel re: mechanics liens.

Ed Walker, Road and Bridge, gave updates on current projects.

A resident of the White Cloud Township township called regarding a tube issue on 315th Street. The commission plans to look at the location and will correct if it is a county issue or contact the township if not. A different resident stopped in for contact information for representatives of Enel and RES in regards to an accident involving a truck.

Superintendents Jeff Blackford, Nodaway-Holt and Johnny Silkett, South Nodaway, acting as CARES Act Funds representatives for all superintendents of Nodaway County schools, met with the commission and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Blackford and Silkett presented a list of needs the schools have compiled in collaboration with Jenkins. The superintendents requested that the county group the items together to get a better price for the schools and the county CARES Act funds. Also present, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

A Grant Township resident called regarding dumping a terrace outlet.

An Andrew County resident called with questions on Bridge #1034 in Washington Township.

Jennifer Sardigal Jarvis, MoDOT, called regarding the CART system. Jarvis is going to look into this further, per the commission’s request.

The commission spoke with Adrienne Joyner, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, regarding the licensing agreement they are requesting signatures on. A call was put in to Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, to discuss. Two of the three commissioners signed this with the understanding that Bill Walker will sign when he returns. A call was put in to Tyler Brooks, Enel, for an update on pending road issues.

Brandon Dougherty, trustee and Eric Jones, township operator, Atchison Township, brought in a list of roads that are within the Clear Creek Wind project that still need work completed. The list provided was emailed on to Ryan Choquette.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected tubes on Road #760 and #755 in White Cloud Township and Road #791 in Hughes Township.

Stiens made a motion for commission to adjourn until 7/30/2020.