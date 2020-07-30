John Walter “Jay” Beggs, 64, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sunset Home, Maysville.

He was born October 4, 1955, in Maryville, to Quinton and Wanda Paxton Beggs. He was a 1973 graduate of Maryville High School and a 1977 graduate of Nebraska Christian College.

Mr. Beggs’ cremains will be buried alongside his parents’ graves at Nodaway Memorial Gardens and a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in his name may be made to mental health organizations.

