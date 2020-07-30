During the Maryville Park and Recreation board meeting July 20, staff announced the Northwest Missouri State University interns who had worked this summer were chronicled in the summer edition of the Missouri Parks and Recreation magazine.

The article entitled, “What to do with interns during COVID-19 pandemic” was penned by three Northwest professors and detailed the remote internships several students performed to aid in their studies and the work of the Maryville Park and Recreation department.

Other announcements made during the monthly meeting included:

• June financials saw the revenues bieng $35,000 off from last year, expenses were comparable and the profit picture is still in the positive for year to date.

• Baseball and softball teams are finishing the season, sizzling hoops numbers are down, adult coed softball still going on and they might have a home run derby, sand volleyball has four teams. Summer camp has pleased parents with about 15 youth attending each week.

• Maryville Aquatic Center seeing new faces, numbers have been good, concessions are going well, 10 private parties booked, discount day is Wednesday, swim team camp has 59 swimmers.

• Maryville Community Center numbers are lower, class attendance has varied, currently staff is interviewing for part time personnel for fall, may add a tai chi class in August.

• Patrons have remarked about the clean appearance of the building, the third year of AbilityKC six-week program is completed.

• An Amish group took down the barn at Robertson Crist Nature Park.

• Appreciated the volunteers from the Countryside Christian Church who worked on mulching the walking trail at Robertson Crist, Thomson Splash and Play is expected to open in August, the downtown pocket park’s electric and landscape will be finished soon, a master plan survey is live on social media and Maryville’s website for residents to complete with results expected back in mid-fall.