Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioner, Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/25/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Lion’s Flag Service for annual flag service; recorder’s fee report; liquor license applications for The Pub.

Requisitions: Prosecuting attorney to MTE for office supplies; road and bridge to Northwest Rentals for tires; CARES to Cintas for supplies; accounts payable: checks #76463-76497

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Jenna Keyes, MoDOT regarding upcoming bridge closures; email from Brandt Shields, KC District office director regarding FEMA bridge; email from Lisa Hostetler, executive director for NW Workforce Development Board regarding free training for job seekers.

Kim Mildward, NW Regional Council of Government, presented the commission with a contract for professional administrative Services on the Historical Preservation Grant.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, gave an update on CARES Act Funds applications she has received.

Enel – White Cloud Wind project Adrienne Joyner, attorney, regarding White Cloud Wind project email she had sent.

The commission inspected Road #894 in Hughes and inspected reconstruction Road #356 in Nodaway County which they did approve.

The commission took a call from a resident with concerns and issues with his property and the roads surrounding the property with the Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project. During the afternoon, the commission did a tour of the roads, with Tim Walton of Mortenson. These roads are within the project’s footprint that need the commissioners approval before the project ends. Roads inspected were Road #98, #99, #101 within Atchison Township and Roads #151, #154, #278 within Hopkins Township.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

Arnold Plumbing stopped in to discuss issues with a toilet at the Administration Center. ABK Fire Inspection set up an inspection of the fire extinguishers. Kone Elevators will be by on Tuesday to look at the elevators to be able to provide a maintenance quote.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 7/7/2020.