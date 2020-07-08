A project to replace four bridges, Big Slough Bridge, Florida Creek Bridge, Stream Bridge and White Cloud Creek Bridge on Route 46, west of Maryville is scheduled to begin later this month.

These bridges are included in Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Contractors from Boone Construction Co., Columbia, working with MoDOT, plan to close the White Cloud Creek bridge, east of Route AB, on Monday, July 13.

Crews then plan to close the Stream Bridge, just west of Route AB, on Monday, July 27. Replacement of the Stream Bridge is expected to be complete in late September, while White Cloud Creek is planned to reopen in early October. Route 46 would be closed both east and west of Route AB during this time.

Once work is completed on the White Cloud Creek and Stream bridges, crews will then close and begin the replacements of the Florida Creek Bridge, located west of Route AB, and Big Slough Creeks, located between Maryville and Route AB.

The contractor’s current plan is to have all work on all four bridges, costing $2,795,788, complete by December 1.

During the replacement of all four bridges, motorists should utilize the signed detour on US Route 71, US Route 136, and Route 113 or AB to travel around the closures. Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signs and barricades.