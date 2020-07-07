Recent Jefferson High School graduate Megan Galbraith has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

In the fall, Galbraith will study agricultural public relations at Northwest Missouri State University.

The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Galbraith to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school ag education.

Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. For a complete list of recipients or more information, visit americasfarmers.com.