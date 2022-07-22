Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/14/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Fuel and equipment report for June 2022; liquor license: The Canteen of Maryville dba American Legion; Nopal Mexican Restaurant, Inc. temporary license and complete liquor license.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80762-80849.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; road and bridge to Consumers Oil Co. for semi tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s inmate report for June 2022; email from Judge Robert Rice regarding pending parking tickets; Transportation Alternatives Program Grant application; email from Missouri American Water re: a youth event hosted by Leadership Northwest Missouri and “Northwest Newsflash” newsletter.

The commission discussed a complaint by a resident with an issue with a neighbor not containing noxious weeds. The resident stopped in to confirm locations. The commission plans to connect with the other landowners to discuss.

On July 15, Walk and Patton attended a celebration of the ceremonial signing of a multi-county agreement with the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees which creates a board of local representatives for the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board. Burns made a motion to adopt the inter-county agreement. Motion approved. The commission also reviewed one application for a board position.

Sheriff Randy Strong visited with the commission on an effort by county schools to run a sales tax that would fund a deputy in each school. Strong gave updates on activities at the jail.

Andy Abbott, MTE, presented a proposed layout and cost for shelving units in a storage room at the Administration Center with the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The proposal includes 40 industrial storage shelving units, a 4-step rolling ladder and labor to install. The project was tabled for now.

A letter was received from the department of public safety, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) regarding FEMA-4451-DR-MO project. The amount of $4,213.12 was deposited.

The Courthouse has an air conditioner issue. The commission looked it over and put a call in to Sleek Creek to look into the issue.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Patton opened the Board of Equalization (BOE) hearing with a presentation of the property in question and introductions. An appeal by Hy-Vee Corporation, represented by Gabe Noller, Tax Consultant for JW Chatam & Associates, on the valuation of the real property at 1215-1217 S. Main Street, Maryville for the main grocery store and gas station buildings. Brief Legal Description: TR COM 284’ S & 45’ E of NW COR SW ¼ SW ¼ 20-64-35, TH E 185’, N 38.8’, E 138.21’, S 19.3’, E 307.74’, S 267.67’, W 244.51, S 211.68’, W 187.15’, N 119.11’, W 193.52’, N 160.06’, W 5’, N 175.04’ TO POB NODAWAY COUNTY, MC EXC PUB RD R/W

Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed why the valuation increased, comparables, the PILOT program (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) and how the valuation process works. Noller discussed the comparables JW Chatam & Associates had shared with the assessor’s office. The floor was open for discussion and questions. The Nodaway County BOE has asked for time to look over the information presented and will notify the assessor and Noller of their decision. Burns made a motion to close out of the BOE hearing. All were in favor.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/21/2022.