The 2022 Hopkins Picnic, August 4 – 6, will feature the annual quilt show at the Hopkins Community Building.

The categories for the show are machine quilted, hand quilted, embroidered, appliqued, tied, baby, wall hangings also table toppers, runners, throws and other smaller items. Antique or heirloom quilts will be shown but not judged.

The 2021 show had over 75 quilts on display in addition to 30 throws and smaller quilted items.

There will also be divisions for 4-H and youth who are 16 years old or younger, knitting and crocheting, handiwork and crafts and flower arrangements.

Entries will be accepted between 2 and 7 pm, Wednesday, August 3 and between 8 and 10 am, Thursday, August 4. There will be a $30 cash prize for the Best of Show and in each category: first, $20; second, $10; third, $5 and Best of Show wins $25. All entries receive a ribbon.

This year’s featured display will be the art of tatting. Past spotlight displays have been old sewing memorabilia, a handkerchief collection and a thimble collection.

The public will be allowed to view from 6 to 10 pm each night of the picnic. The average number of people who come to see the displays each night is 100 persons.

All displayed items should be picked up after 9 pm, Saturday, August 6 or 1 to 2 pm, Sunday, August 7.