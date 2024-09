Judy Ann Langford, 76, Maryville, died Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Parkdale Manor.

She was born July 10, 1948, in Maryville, to Elmer and Alfreda Ross Day. She was a 1967 graduate of West Nodaway High School.

On June 15, 1973, she married Roland D. “Ron” Langford in Maryville. He preceded her in death September 20, 2023.

Mrs. Langford had worked for Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in food service and later for Dr. Chavala.

She attended Laura Street Baptist Church.

Services were held Thursday, September 26 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.