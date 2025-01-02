Donald James “Jim” Kraft, 91, died Tuesday, December 17, 2024, in Maryville.

He was born December 22, 1933, in Cavalier, ND, to Mabel and Morris Kraft. He attended college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.

On February 15, 1971, he married Rose Doll, in Bismarck, ND. They made their home in Bismarck before moving to Fergus Falls and then finally Devils Lake where they lived for 49 years.

Mr. Kraft worked at Firestone for almost 50 years, working even after retirement helping with the finance side until he reluctantly left at 81.

He was a member of both the Elks and the Eagles in Devils Lake.

