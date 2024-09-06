John Luke Steinman, 59, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 19, 1965, in Mt. Ayr, IA, to James O. and Betty C. Gladman Steinman. He was a graduate of Worth County R-III.

Mr. Steinman was a truck driver for MFA.

He attended the Gaynor Church and Calvary Chapel in Stanberry.

Services were Friday, August 30 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Isadora Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.