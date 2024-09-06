The NWMSU Bearcat Football Team opened the season at home against Minnesota State on August 29, losing 36-22

The No. 22 ranked Bearcats started slow against the No. 13 ranked Mavericks, falling behind 22-0 at halftime. Minnesota State then came out of the break and marched down the field to make it a 29-0 ballgame. Northwest needed a spark, and they got one in the form of a safety. They then scored three straight touchdowns to make it a one score game at the start of the 4th quarter. Any hope of a comeback was stopped however, when the Mavericks put together a seven minute drive, capping it off with a touchdown with just four minutes remaining, sealing the victory.

Minnesota State dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 40:14 to 19:46 for the Bearcats. The also racked up 214 yards of rushing, and Northwest had no answer. One bright side during the game for the Bearcats was Junior QB Chris Ruhnke. In his first full season as the projected starter, he started the season throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

This is the first time in 13 years that Northwest has lost their opening game of the season. They will start their MIAA campaign on the road against Nebraska-Kearney on September 7.