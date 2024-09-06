Glenda K. Wolfer, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born September 11, 1939, in Dublin, GA, to Knowles N. and Hazel A. Rivers Kennedy.

On January 9, 1962, she married Leonard J. Wolfer. He preceded her in death January 30, 2024.

Mrs. Wolfer had worked for Lockheed Martin.

She attended Sacred Heart Parish in Tucson, AZ and made faithful contributions to the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

Mrs. Wolfer’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.