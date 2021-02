John Richard Qualls, 71, Maryville, died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Saunders Group Home, Maryville.

He was born February 2, 1950, in St. Louis, to Pershing and Margaret Watson Qualls. He had lived in Albany, Burlington Jct. and Maryville.

Mr. Quall’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial service will be at 1 pm Saturday, February 13 at Price Funeral Home.

