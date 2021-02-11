Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the state auditor’s office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 328 municipalities and 377 taxing districts were required to file by December 31 because their fiscal year ended on June 30. Of those entities, 530 filed financial reports in a timely manner.

Those Nodaway County towns that did not file by December 31 were Arkoe and Barnard, while the county political subdivisions that did not file were 102 River Tributaries Subdistrict, Hoover Frankum Watershed District, Mill Creek Watershed Subdistrict and Mozingo Creek Watershed Subdistrict.