Coletta Marie Seipel Merrigan, 95, Maryville, died Sunday, November 19, 2023.

She was born May 28, 1928, in Skidmore, to Henry C. and Agatha C. Henggeler Seipel. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1946 and attended Mount Saint Scholastica College, Atchison, KS and Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville.

On April 20, 1950, she married James Robert Merrigan in St. Mary’s Church, Maryville. He preceded her in death October 10, 2007.

Prior to her marriage, she taught at La Belle one-room school, in Nodaway County. After their children were raised, she worked for several years in the altar bread department at the Benedictine Convent in Clyde.

She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, the Clyde Community Club, was a charter member of the Tri-C Legion Auxiliary Unit 464, and served for many years on the Tri-C Housing Board. After moving to Maryville in 2008, she was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, November 25 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Graveside services were at St. Columba’s Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s religious education fund: St. Gregory Barbarigo Religious Education, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.