Wilma Jean Miller Miles, 89, Lamar, formerly of Maitland, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

She was born April 30, 1933, in Watson, to Herbert William and Ruby Mae Robinson Miller. She graduated from Maitland High School and had lived in the area all her life.

On February 14, 1952, she married Errol Leon Miles in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned. The burial will be in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Memorials may be made to the Maitland Volunteer Fire Department.

