Joan Elaine Maurer, 71, Skidmore, died Monday, March 4, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born March 9, 1952, in Maryville, to Don and Jean Dolf Henry. She was a graduate of West Nodaway High School.

Mrs. Maurer worked for Kawasaki in food service.

Mrs. Maurer’s body has been cremated. Per her wishes there will be no visitation or services held. Burial will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore.

Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.