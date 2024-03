NOCOMO Industries, Inc. received a $2,000 grant from MFA Oil Foundation, February 20. The money will be used to purchase ceiling tiles for the workshop and break room.

At the presentation were Dean Snyder, MFA Oil board member from Hamilton, Mark Hailey, Maryville MFA Oil manager, presenting the check to Jason Auffert, NOCOMO manager; also attending were certified employees Tim Giesken and Tony Henggeler, NOCOMO board members Debra Hull and Tim Wilmes.