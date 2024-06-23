The 46th Annual Burlington Jct. Truck and Tractor Pull will begin at 6:30 pm, Friday, June 28 at the BJ city park.

The BJ Kiwanis hold the event as a fundraiser for children in the community. Admission is $10 for adults and children, 12 and under are free. There is a money scramble mid-pull for the children.

West Nodaway FFA students help the Kiwanis Club serve food at the concession stand. Pulled pork and brisket sandwiches are served along with hamburgers and hot dogs cooked by the Nodaway County Cattlemen Association. Coolers are welcome.

“Everyone turns out to help at this community event,” Kelli Hagey said. “We have second and third generations working the pulls. We have third generation pullers taking part. This is a family event.”

T-shirts are $15 and available at the pull.

Attendees are asked to park uptown on Main Street. The Kiwanis are running two shuttles all night to transport people to and from the event. To get a ride contact the concession stand.