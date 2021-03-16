The leaders of Burlington Jct. on March 9 heard about a possible client payable program from Connie Hall of the Citizens Bank and Trust, Burlington Jct.

Hall revisited the city’s merchant accounts receivable system for online banking. The council decided to offer the option to the town’s water customers.

Christi Grimm and Rod Damewood spoke to the council about the tentatively September 18 Farmers Fall Festival and the need for additional permanent seating. They want to build and place metal benches in the park. The festival committee has allotted $1,000 for the project. The council suggested to place the benches near the basketball court.

Liz Hunt, resident, voiced her concern about semi trucks parking on the city streets. She noted the trucks, sometimes with loads on the trailers, are tearing up the streets that are not built to carry the weight. She also said it is a safety concern. Melissa Cook, city secretary, shared a letter from Larry Hoder, another citizen, with the same concern.

The council spoke about pursuing a property adjacent the city hall to be a truck parking lot. They also talked about weight limits on the streets.

The financial report was presented by Cook. She gave a written report for February. The council approved and she will continue with the format. The monthly amount allocated for the bond payment was short. She is contacting customers who have a past due bill. She requested a $240 computer training session. Council approved.

Maintenance reports noted the water treatment is operating good. New lagoon chemical treatment and the purchase of a jon boat were approved. There is a need for six new valves in the lagoon’s cell one to assure the holding of the fluid.

The council appointed Mayor Dean Kelly to the solid waste commission.

The board went into closed session for personnel issues.